Another Rockets comeback falls short in a 4-2 loss to Tri-City

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor

Another slow start and another comeback that fell just short.

That was the story for the Kelowna Rockets again Saturday night in a 4-2 defeat at the hands of the visiting Tri-City Americans.

“I didn't like our start,” said interim head coach Derrick Martin.

“That was really the story of the outcome, the 2-0 lead after 20 minutes.”

The Rockets were the better team over the final 40 minutes, but were unable to complete the comeback against Lukas Matecha who was solid in the Tri-City net.

“Once we got going - we’re a good hockey team when we get going - we’re still pursuing that 60 minute effort.

“It’s frustrating that we feel we deserved a better fate this weekend but for whatever reason we come out 0-2.”

Jake Sloan scored all four goals for the Americans…Savin Virk assisted on all four.

The Americans jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first before the Rockets got going.

The Rockets got untracked in the second scoring the lone goal of the middle frame.

Off the rush, defenceman Gabriel Guilbault got off an initial shot that was stopped by Matecha. However, the rebound pinballed off several sticks and skates before popping out to Hiroki Gojsic in the slot who buried his 17th into a wide open net.

Sloan restored the two goal lead early in the third before Kayden Longley ganged home his eighth to again cut the deficit to one.

Despite a late power play, the Rockets were unable to find the equalizer.

Sloan capped off his four goal night into an empty net with a little more than a minute to go in regulation.

The loss was a franchise-worst 10th straight.

Coupled with Seattle’s win in Portland and Wenatchee’s overtime loss in Swift Current, the Rockets now find themselves four points back of the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

The Rockets hit the road now for games in Seattle Tuesday and Kamloops Friday before hosting the Blazers next Saturday.