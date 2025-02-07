Kelowna Rockets fall just short in 3-2 defeat at the hands of Prince George Friday

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor

The Kelowna Rockets comeback came up just a little short Friday night.

Joshua Ravensbergen came up big in the dying minutes as the Rockets pulled out all the stops, but were unable to complete the comeback in a 3-2 loss to the visiting Prince Goerge Cougars before 4,000 fans at Prospera Place.

The Rockets had some chances but Ravensbergen stood tall when it counted, stopping 31 shots in the victory.

For the second time in three games this week the Rockets opened the scoring, this time courtesy of Levi Benson.

The diminutive forward grabbed the puck at centre ice and, after two Cougars collided, went in all alone, deking Ravensbergen to the backhand.

But as was the case in Victoria, they were unable to build on it.

Borya Valis tied it with his team-leading 26th before the period was over then Terik Parascak on a power play and Riley Heidt gave the Cougars a 3-1 lead heading into the third.

Dawson Gerwing got one of those back, deftly deflecting a waist-high point shot from Will Sharpe on a third period power play.

Despite some chances, the Rockets were unable to find the equalizer.

Jake Pilon suffered the loss, turning aside 26 shots.

The Rockets have now dropped nine in a row, equalling a club record set on two other occasions.

They dropped nine straight between Jan. 13 and Feb. 2, 2007 and again last season between Oct. 27 and Nov. 8, 2023.

They look to snap that long streak and rejoin the win column tomorrow night when they host Tri-City on Remax Presents: Nickelodeon Night for Children’s Miracle Network.

The Rockets will wear specially designed Paw Patrol jerseys that will be auctioned off with proceeds going to the BC Children’s Hospital.