Blazers hang with first-place Silvertips but can't close out comeback

Photo: Kamloops Blazers

A 35-save effort from Logan Edmonstone could not seal the deal for the Kamloops Blazers on Friday at Sandman Centre, where they fell 4-1 to the WHL-leading Everett Silvertips.

Josh Kelly scored the lone goal for the Blazers. Cole Temple, Tarin Smith, Zachary Shantz and Carter Bear were the goal scorers for the Silvertips.

The visitors led 2-1 by the time Kelly got Kamloops on the board at 12:51 of the second period. Former Blazer Jesse Sanche shut the door after that and the ’Tips added two empty-netters in the final minute.

Edmonstone made 35 saves on 37 shots. Sanche stopped 32 of 33 Kamloops shots to earn the win in net.

Announced attendance at Sandman Centre was 3,657.

The loss follows a 5-4 overtime defeat for the Blazers in Everett on Sunday afternoon. They now sit eighth in the WHL’s Western Conference at 18-27-4-0.

The win clinched a playoff spot for the Silvertips, who improved to a WHL-leading 37-8-4-3.

The Blazers are back in action on Saturday night, hosting the Prince George Cougars on Mark Recchi Way. Puck drop is 6 p.m.