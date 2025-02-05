Victoria score two unanswered third period goals in 5-2 win over Rockets

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor

The Victoria Royals completed a two-game sweep of the Kelowna Rockets Wednesday night.

Victoria jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the second then needed a pair of unanswered third period goals to hold off the visiting Rockets 5-2.

It was their second win in as many nights over the Rockets, coming on the heels of Tuesday’s 7-3 win.

After a scoreless first in which the Rockets more than held their own, outshooting the Royals 17-11, the Royals jumped on the Rockets early in the second.

Hayden Moore, Kenta Isogai and Escalus Burlock all scored by the midway point of the second to give the Royals a 3-0 lead.

Just 14 seconds after Burlock made it 3-0, the Rockets answered right back.

Jacob Henderson sent a long stretch pass to Hiroki Gojsic at the Victoria blueline. Gojsic got behind the defence, tracked down the puck and beat Johnny Hicks to Kelowna Kelowna on the board.

Jacob Stancl cut the deficit to one late in the period, ripping a one-timer from the left faceoff circle just under the bar.

But that’s as close as they would get.

Brandon Lisowsky restored the two-goal lead on the back end of a pretty three-way passing play on a Royals power play.

Then, with Jake Pilon on the bench for an extra skater, Teydon Trembecky iced it into an empty net.

The Royals outshot the Rockets 38-33, including 15-6 during the decisive third period.

Defenceman Gabriel Guilbault returned to the lineup Wednesday after missing seven games with a lower body injury.

The Rockets, losers of eight in a row, now head back home for games against Prince George Friday and Tri-City Saturday.