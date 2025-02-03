Kelowna Rockets hit the road for back-to-back games in Victoria

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor-file

The Kelowna Rockets open up another busy week with a pair of games in Victoria this week.

The Rockets will look for some semblance of payback against a Royals team that embarrassed them 11-1 at Prospera Place last Wednesday when the teams meet Tuesday and Wednesday in the provincial capital.

It’s been a tough stretch for the Rockets who have lost six in a row while being outscored 41-17.

Over that span the penalty kill has surrendered goals at nearly a 50 per cent clip (14-29) while the power play has hit on two of eight. However, in four of the six games they have received just one opportunity with the man advantage.

The number of penalties taken versus those drawn has heavily skewed against them.

Overall they are just 2-8-1-0 since the trade deadline.

The Royals meantime have moved up the standing, going 6-3-0-1 over their last 10 to overtake Prince George by a single point atop the Western Conference standings.

The prize for winning the division is at worst a second seed in round one of the playoffs and a more favourable matchup.

The Rockets do have some positive memories to draw from in Victoria.

The last time the team made the Vancouver Island trip Dec. 7 and 8, they swept the Royals by 4-2 and 4-1 scores.

Following their midweek road trip, the Rockets will return home to complete a four-game in five-day swing with home games against Prince George Friday and Tri-City Saturday.