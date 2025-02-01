Blazers fall 9-2 to Giants in Langley

Photo: Kamloops Blazers

The Kamloops Blazers were blown out on Saturday night in Langley, falling 9-2 in a game in which they outshot the Vancouver Giants 30-29.

Samuel Borschowa and Nathan Behm were the goal scorers for the Blazers. Ryan Lin, former Blazer Connor Levis, Ty Halaburda, Adam Titlbach (2), Cameron Schmidt, Tyler Thorpe and Caden Cail scored for the Giants.

The Giants were up 7-0 by the time Borschowa got the Blazers on the board in the dying seconds of the second period. Vancouver scored twice in the third before Behm made it 9-2 with three seconds remaining.

Logan Edmonstone made 10 saves on 14 shots in net for Kamloops. He was replaced after 20 minutes by Alex Scheiwiller, who stopped 10 of 15 Vancouver shots in two periods of work.

Announced attendance at Langley Events Centre was 4,004.

The loss drops the Blazers to 18-26-3-0 on the season, which has them eighth in the WHL’s Western Conference.

The Blazers are back in action on Sunday in Everett, where they will take on the Silvertips at 4 p.m. Their next home game will bet on Friday, when the SIlvertips visit Sandman Centre.