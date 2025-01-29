The Kelowna Rockets were embarrassed on home ice 11-1 by Victoria

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor

Penalties, penalties, penalties and more penalties.

The incessant parade to the penalty box cost the Kelowna Rockets Wednesday in an embarrassing 11-1 defeat to the BC Division-leading Victoria Royals.

The Royals scored power play goals 90 seconds apart early in the first and added two more in the second. In all, the league’s worst penalty killing unit gave up five goals in six opportunities.

It’s a problem that has plagued the Rockets for several weeks, the inability to stay out of the penalty box and the inability to kill them off.

“Continuing to do the same thing and expecting a different result is the definition of insanity and we’re killing ourselves right now,” said head coach Derrick Martin.

“We can’t get the penalties under control, you discipline one line and the next line goes out and gets scored on because they lose an assignment.

“The PK falls on my shoulders and I’ve got to fix that but you give a good team many opportunities on a PK and you are going to have nights like this.

“We got what we deserved. It’s humbling, humiliating, disappointing. Lick our wounds and show up tomorrow ready to work.”

The Royals big guns were rolling all night on the power play and at even strength. The trio of Cole Reschny, Teydon Trembecky and Kenta Isogai combined for six goals and 13 points.

Reschny had two goals and three assists, Trembecky three goals and an assist and Isogai a goal and three helpers.

Brandon Lisowsky and Hayden Moore both scored twice with Nate Misskey netting the other.

The Royals led 3-0 after one and 8-0 after two. Rhett Stoesser who allowed eight goals on 17 shots was pulled after two in favour of Jake Pilon who allowed the final three goals.

Michael Cicek ruined Johnny Hicks’ shutout bid tipping home a point shot with under eight minutes left.

Martin was in the room a little longer than usual before coming out to face the media.

Most of the conversation he says was led by the players.

“You can talk and talk and talk until you are blue in the face but ultimately as coach you try and win practices and let the players win games.

“We need to teach these guys awareness and need to teach these guys how to respond like professionals so they did a lot of the talking today.”

The 11 goals surrendered are the most the team has given up on home ice since the franchise relocated from Tacoma in 1995 and the second time this month they have surrendered double digits.

Over the course of their current four game losing streak, the team has allowed 28 goals.

Things will not get any easier for the Rockets as they welcome in the top team in the Western Hockey League, the Everett Silvertips Friday.

And, the Tips will likely be in a snarly mood after losing 7-3 on home ice to Medicine Hat in what could be a league championship preview.

The Rockets may be without feisty forward Dawson Gerwing for that game. Gerwing was assessed a cross checking major late in the second when he cross checked rookie Nolan Stewart and could face a suspension.

Stewart did not return to the game.