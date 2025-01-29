Blazers give up four unanswered in 6-2 loss to Americans

Photo: Allen Douglas/Kamloops Blazers

The Kamloops Blazers couldn't keep pace with the Tri-City Americans Wednesday night, giving up four unanswered goals in the later half of the game and eventually falling 6-2.

Tri-City was the first to score minutes into the first period. A power play goal from Blazers captain Emmitt Finnie tied it up half way through the period.

Just 10 seconds into the second period the Americans found the back of the net again. Jordan Keller scored a power play goal to keep in even, but Tri-City scored twice more before the second intermission.

The Americans struck again early in the third period and netted a sixth goal with seconds left in the game.

Kamloops net minder Logan Edmonston made 28 saves on 23 shots before he was pulled and Alex Scheiwiller made 12 saves on 13 shots to close out the game. Tri-City goalie Lukas Matecha made 38 saves on 40 Kamloops shots.

The Blazers power play scored twice on three opportunities. Tri-City scored once on two chances.

Announced attendance at Sandman Centre was 4,147.

With the loss, the Blazers are now 17-25-3-0 on the season and ninth in the WHL’s Western Conference. The win puts the Americans to 23-18-4-1.

The Blazers will be back at Sandman Centre on Friday when they will face off against the Swift Current Broncos. Puck drop is 7 p.m.