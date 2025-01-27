Kelowna Rockets captain lost for the season following knee surgery

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor-file

Max Graham won’t get a chance to finish his junior hockey career on his terms.

The Kelowna Rockets captain will be lost for the balance of the season after undergoing successful knee surgery.

The 20-year-old, in his final year of junior eligibility, suffered the injury early in the Rockets' 10-0 loss to the Spokane Chiefs Jan. 15.

“Losing Max for the remainder of the season is an enormous loss for the club,” president and GM Bruce Hamilton said.

“He plays the game of hockey the right way and his presence on the ice will be missed.

“We all wish Max makes a quick recovery from his surgery so he can fulfil his hockey pursuits.”

In 34 games prior to the injury, Graham put up 13 goals and 35 points. Over the course of 237 games with the Rockets and Everett, he amassed 56 goals, 133 points and 328 penalty minutes.

Graham was a fifth round selection of the New Jersey Devils last summer.

The Rockets will not name a new captain for the rest of the season, instead saying Michael Cicek, Jakub Stancl and Carter Kowalyk will serve as alternate captains.