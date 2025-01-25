Vancouver Giants came back from a third period deficit to get by the Kelowna Rockets

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor

The Vancouver Giants erased a pair of one goal deficits with three straight third period goals in getting past the Kelowna Rockets 6-4 Saturday night at Prospera Place.

The Rockets led 3-2 late in the second then got an early third period power play goal to go up 4-3, but goals 73 seconds apart from Mazden Leslie and Ty Halaburda gave the Giants a lead they would not relinquish.

Ryan Lin iced it with an empty net goal in the final minute.

Hayden Paupanekis had his second straight two-goal night, extending his goal streak to four games in the loss.

Hiroki Gojsic and Dawson Gerwing scored the other goals for the Rockets.

Penalties, and their inability to kill them off consistently hurt the Rockets again Saturday as the Giants scored four times with the man advantage.

The Rockets did manage to score on their two power play chances.

Jake Pilon went the distance, allowing five goals on 28 shots as the Giants outshot the Rockets 34-30.

The Rockets were again forced to play with just 10 forwards with Max Graham, Andrew Petruk, Kanjyu Gojsic and Jaxon Kehrig all out of the lineup.

With the loss and the Blazers 5-2 win in Prince George, the Rockets find themselves deadlocked with Kamloops for ninth in the Western Conference, a point behind Wenatchee who hold onto the final conference playoff spot.

The Rockets are back home for three games this week, hosting Victoria Wednesday, Everett Friday and Swift Current Saturday.