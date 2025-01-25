Four quick goals in second period lead Blazers to 5-2 win over Cougars

Photo: Kamloops Blazers

Four consecutive goals in the second period was the difference for the Kamloops Blazers on Saturday in Prince George, where they skated to a 5-2 win over the Cougars.

Beau Courtney, Nathan Behm, Oren Shtrom (2) and Tommy Lafreniere were the goal scorers for the Blazers. Koen Ziemmer and Borya Valis scored for the Cougars.

Prince George opened the scoring 90 seconds in and held onto a 1-0 lead until Courtney got the Blazers on the board at the 46-second mark of the second period.

The Blazers scored three more quick ones to take a 4-2 lead into the second intermission, and Shtrom's second of the night made it 5-2 five minutes into the third.

Dylan Ernst made 30 saves on 32 shots to earn the win in net. Joshua Ravensbergen gave up 11 goals on 14 Kamloops shots before he was pulled seven minutes into the second period. Cooper Michaluk stopped seven of nine in relief.

Announced attendance at CN Centre was 6,016.

With the win, the Blazers improve to 17-24-3-0 on the season, good for 10th spot in the WHL’s 11-team Western Conference. The loss drops the Cougars to 25-15-3-2,

The Blazers will be back in action on Wednesday, when the Tri-City Americans visit Sandman Centre. Puck drop is 7 p.m.