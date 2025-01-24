Kamloops Blazers end three-game skid with thrilling come-from-behind win over Kelowna

Photo: Allen Douglas

For almost 55 minutes Friday it looked as if the Kamloops Blazers would never find a way to get a puck past Kelowna netminder Jake Pilon - destined for a fourth consecutive loss.

But, as they say in sports, you get one and more will soon follow.

It did on this night. The Blazers erased a 2-0 deficit with three goals 33 seconds apart late in the third, then got one in overtime in an improbably 4-3 victory over the Kelowna Rockets before 4,004 fans at the Sandman Centre.

Hayden Paupanekis in the first and Hiroki Gojsic in the second banged home second chance rebounds to stake Kelowna to a 2-0 lead while, at the other end, Pilon was rock solid, turning away all 28 shots he faced.

But, Emmitt Finnie got the comeback started with his 25th of the campaign at 14:38 of the third. That was followed by Tommy Lafreniere's 18th nine seconds later and Matteo Koci's third 24 seconds after that.

Paupanekis tied it with less than two minutes left in regulation banging home another rebound with Pilon on the bench for an extra attacker to force overtime.

But, it was fitting that Finnie, who started the comeback, also ended it, beating Pilon off the rush with a wrist shot along the ice from the slot.

The win moves the Blazers within two points of the Rockets and three in back of Wenatchee who hold down the final Western Conference playoff spot.

The Blazers are In Prince George Saturday while the Rockets return home to host the Vancouver Giants.