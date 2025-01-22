Big second period leads Wheat Kings to 6-3 win over Blazers

Photo: Allen Douglas/Kamloops Blazers

The Kamloops Blazers were unable to keep up the momentum after the first period, ultimately falling 6-3 to the visiting Brandon Wheat Kings at Sandman Centre on Wednesday night.

Blazers forward Tommy Lafreniere opened up the scoring minutes into the first period. The Wheat Kings tied it up several minutes later but Max Sullivan found the back of the net on the power play to end the period 2-1 for the Blazers

The Wheat Kings returned with a vengeance in the second period and put up four consecutive goals. Twelve minutes in the second, Blazers captain Emmitt Finnie responded with a goal of his own.

There was little scoring in the third period until the Wheat Kings netted a shorthanded, empty net goal with 26 seconds left in the game.

The Blazers outshot the Wheat Kings 35-30. Kamloops netminder Dylan Ernst stopped 24 shots while Brandon goalie Carson Bjarnason made 31 saves.

The Blazers’ capitalized on one of four power play opportunities while the Wheat Kings power play scored once on two chances.

Announced attendance at Sandman Centre was 3,387.

It’s the third loss in a row for the Blazers and puts them 15-23-3-0 on the season and 10th in the Western Conference — three points behind the Kelowna Rockets for the eighth and final playoff spot.

The Blazers will return to Sandman Centre Friday night where they’ll face off against the Kelowna Rockets. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.