Blazers suffer second straight 7-1 loss to the Royals in Victoria

Photo: Kamloops Blazers/Twitter Victoria Royals forward Kenta Isogai protects the puck from Kamloops' Josh Kelly Saturday night at Save-on-Foods Memorial Arena where the Royals ran away with a second straight 7-1 victory over the Blazers.

It was a case of deja vu for the Kamloops Blazers Saturday night at the hands of the Victoria Royals, losing a second straight game at Save-on-Foods Memorial Arena by a 7-1 score.

The Royals scored three in the first period with goals from Caleb Matthews and back-to-back markers from Cole Reschny. In the second period they added another trio — one from Kenta Isogai and a pair by Brandon Lisowsky. Reggie Newman made it 7-0 late in the third before Kamloops’ John Szabo broke the shutout bid of Victoria netminder Jayden Kraus.

The Blazers were heavily outshot by the Royals 42 to 24 with Kraus making 23 saves. Kamloops goaltender Logan Edmonstone was chased from the net after allowing six goals on 27 shots. Dylan Ernst made 15 saves and let in one goal in relief.

The Blazers were 1/4 on the power play while Victoria was perfect 2 for 2, scoring their third and fifth goals with the man advantage.

The Royals beat the Blazers 7-1 Friday night as well.

With the loss the Blazers are 15-23-3-0 and sit 10th in the west — still just three points back of the Kelowna Rockets for the eighth and final playoff spot. The Royals are 25-12-3-4 and sit second in the western conference, and leading the BC Division.

The next game for the Blazers is at home against the Brandon Wheat Kings this Wednesday with puck drop set for 7 p.m. The Royals are on the road next Friday in Seattle to take on the Thunderbirds.