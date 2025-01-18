Rockets got some payback on Seattle, going on the road to beat the T-Birds

Photo: Contributed

Every now and then your goaltender has to steal a game or two.

Kelowna Rockets netminder Rhett Stoesser did just that Saturday.

Stoesser was sensational in the third period stopping 23 shots fired his way as the Rockets held on for a 5-2 win.

Over the course of the night, he stopped 50 of 52 shots.

Defenceman Jackson Gillespie scored twice, his second and third of the season, including the game winner to pace the offence.

Levi Benson with his second in as many nights also scored while Jakub Stancl and Hayden Paupanekis both found the empty net late in the game to preserve the victory.

Paupanekis also picked up an assist.

The Rockets led 1-0 after one and 3-0 after two before the T-Birds threw everything they had at the Rockets and Stoesser in the third.

Hyde Davidson on a power play and Brayden Holberton at the midway mark of the period pulled Seattle to within a goal but Stoesser shut the door the rest of the way.

Both teams connected on the power play, the Rockets were one for two while the T-Birds connected on one of their six opportunities as once again the Rockets found themselves in penalty trouble at inopportune points in the game.

The Rockets picked up three of a possible four points in their home-and-home with Seattle.

The win kept the Rockets in a tie with Wenatchee for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference after the Wild doubled up the Tri-City Americans 4-2.

The Rockets return home to host the Brandon Wheat Kings Tuesday night beginning a stretch which sees them play seven of their next 10 at Prospera Place.