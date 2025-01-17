Kamloops loses lopsided game in Victoria Saturday night in first of back-to-back games

Photo: Kamloops Blazers/Twitter Victoria Royal Nate Misskey and Kamloops Blazer Vit Zahejsky battle for the puck Friday night at Save-on-Foods Memorial Arena. The Royals wore specialty jerseys commemorating the upcoming Lunar New Year.

The Kamloops Blazers suffered a royal trouncing in Victoria Friday night, but will get a second chance at victory on Saturday.

The Royals took the first of back-to-back home games at Save-on-Foods Memorial Arena against the Blue and Orange this weekend by a 7-1 score.

Victoria jumped out to an early two-goal lead within the first three minutes of the first period with goals from Cosmo Wilson, an early power play marker from Brayden Boehm.

The Blazers responded with a power play goal of their own at 9:22 of the period from Tommy Lafreniere, with assists from Nathan Behm and captain Emmitt Finnie.

The Royals ran away with the game from there.

Kenta Isogai restored the two-goal lead for the Royals a minute later and Victoria scored four more unanswered goals in the final two frames.

Victoria’s Nolan Stewart scored in the second period followed by three third period goals — from Teydon Trembecky, followed by the second goals of the night for Isogai and Wilson, who had a late power play goal.

The Blazers were outshot 32 to 25 with Kamloops netminder Dylan Ernst stopping 25 shots to Johnny Hicks’ 24 for Victoria.

Kamloops went 1/4 on the power play to Victoria’s 2/3.

With the loss the Blazers are now 15-22-3-0 and are tied for 9th the western conference with 33 points — one point back of the Kelowna Rockets for the eighth and final playoff spot. The Royals are 24-12-3-4, which is good for second place in the west and leads the B.C. division with 55 points.

The Blazers and Royals are back in action tomorrow night in Victoria. Puck drop is 7 p.m.