Rockets let two key points slip away

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor

The Kelowna Rockets scratched and clawed their way back from a 2-0 deficit, but a goal late in regulation and another in overtime sent the visiting Seattle Thunderbirds away with a 4-3 victory.

The single point does move the Rockets into a tie with Wenatchee for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference but it felt like a loss in a game that was there for the taking.

Nathan Pilling sent the game to overtime converting a pass from behind the net with under three minutes to go in regulation.

Former Victoria Royal Brayden Schuurman scored the winner on a breakaway after Rowan Guest crashed the T-Birds crease, but was turned away by Scott Ratzlaff.

Schuurman crashed hard into the goal and lay on the ice for several moments before making his way to the dressing room under his own power.

While there were many more positives to be taken from this one than Wednesday’s 10-0 shelling, the team still came out without a sense of urgency.

And, the lack of flow or intensity could be blamed on both teams, and a parade to the penalty box.

“I thought it took us long to get us going and the penalties are killing us,” said interim head coach Derrick Martin.

“I like the fact we are sticking up for each other, I like that we play a physical brand of hockey but it’s the stuff after the whistles where we go in way too intense.

“We are spending too much time on the penalty kill. The difference is a goal tonight and we give up one on the power play.

“I definitely want to address our start and address our discipline.”

The T-Birds opened the scoring on a five-on-three power play when Coster Dunn grabbed a rebound in the blue paint and slid the puck into the wide open net.

Theory doubled the lead just past the midway mark of the second when Braeden Cootes walked in off the left point and beat Jake Pilon to the short side on another Seattle power play.

Michael Cicek finally got the Rockets on the board snapped a 98 minute and 48 second scoreless drought when he intercepted a clearing pass, walked in off the half wall and beat Ratzlaff low to the far side.

Levi Benson, playing his best game in a while, banged home his own rebound to tie it 4:22 into the third, then newly acquired Will Sharpe threw a shot toward the net from the point that went through a maze of bodies past a screened Ratzlaff to give the Rockets their first lead of the night.

But, they were unable to hold it.

“We talk about it a lot, the third period has to be your best period. I’d like to see our first period get a little bit better but I’m proud of the guys' effort in the third.

“We’ve got to be a group that sinks down when we get that lead. Not an all doom and gloom night for sure.

“Saw some growth in our group but we’re not just after feel-good moments we’re after wins and after two points. We feel like we let two points slip away tonight.”

The two teams get a chance to do it all over again Saturday when they play the back half of this home-and-home in Seattle.

The Rockets are back home for a rare Tuesday night tilt with the Brandon Wheat Kings.