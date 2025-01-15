Rocket fans will get one last chance to see Andrew Cristall at Prospera Place

Kelowna hockey fans will get one last chance to say goodbye to fan favourite Andrew Cristall.

Less than a week after being dealt at the trade deadline, Cristall and his Spokane Chiefs will take on the Kelowna Rockets tonight at Prospera Place.

Unless they meet in the playoffs, Cristall who is expected to turn pro next season, will skate on Prospera Place ice for the final time tonight.

“It was definitely an odd feeling coming in as the away team and not coming into the home dressing room,” Cristall told Castanet News following the Chiefs’ morning skate.

“But I'm excited to be here. It brings back a lot of memories.”

He didn’t get a chance to talk to any of his former teammates prior to the morning skate but says they have been staying in contact.

“I’m sure tonight will be a lot of fun.”

While trades are part of the business of hockey at any level, it’s something Cristall has not experienced before. Coming into the building he spent nearly five seasons in and grew up in reinforces the good memories he has taken away with him.

“I’ve made some many lifelong friends and memories that will stay in my head a lifetime.”

And, what about the reaction he expects from the fans.

“They’ve been so good to me for the four, five years I’ve been here so, whatever it is, it will be good I’m sure.”

When the Rockets received news they had been successful in obtaining the 2026 Memorial Cup it was clear Cristall and Caden Price, two players expected to turn pro next season, would likely be dealt as the team looked to retool the roster for next season.

That was not lost on Cristall who says he saw the writing on the wall.

“I expected, maybe not being in the league next year, they were going to get some assets for the team for the future. I’m happy that I could help and be a part of it.

“I’m really looking forward to the Memorial Cup and hopefully I’ll be back watching and cheering on the boys.”

Tonight will represent Cristall’s third game wearing the unfamiliar number 82 for the Chiefs, an inversion of his more recognizable 28.

After being held off the scoresheet against Everett, he and linemates Berkly Catton and Shea Van Olm broke out against Wenatchee. Cristall had seven points including his first hat trick as a member of the Chiefs.

“It’s been good so far. It’s only two games and there are going to be ups and dows throughout the year,” said Cristall.

“As long as we play together we just have to keep building that chemistry, keep playing every day and getting better.”

What will he miss most about his time in Kelowna?

“I don’t think there’s one thing I’m going to miss the most. Basically, I grew up here.

“Coming in at 15 during the COVID bubble and leaving at 19 and a lot more mature and a lot more developed as a player and a person.

“I’m going to miss it all.”