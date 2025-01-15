Behm and Lafreniere make the cut for NHL scouting rankings

Photo: Allen Douglas/Kamloops Blazers Tommy Lafreniere, shown here celebrating a goal in December, is one of two Kamloops Blazers forwards listed on NHL Central Scouting's midterm rankings.

Two Kamloops Blazers forwards have cracked the list of top prospects for this year's NHL Draft.

Nathan Behm and Tommy Lafreniere have both been named to NHL Central Scouting's list of the top draft-eligible players.

Behm, who is second in Blazers scoring with 47 total points in 38 games, was ranked 31st among North American skaters. The 17-year-old Calgary product ranks fourth among WHLers on the list.

Lafreniere came in 86th in the scouting rankings. His 15 goals, 21 assists and 36 points in 39 games put him in eighth in points for draft-eligible WHL players.

In addition to Behm and Lafreniere, the Blazers also have two listed USHL players in the rankings. Ashton Schultz of the Chicago Steel is 59th and Sean Barnhill of the Dubuque Fighting Saints is 76th.

The Blazers are slated to take on the Victoria Royals in Victoria on Friday and Saturday. Their next home game is Wednesday, Jan. 22, when the Brandon Wheat Kings visit Sandman Centre.