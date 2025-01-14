Five Kelowna Rockets listed on Central Scouting's mid-season rankings

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor Hayden Paupanekis

Five members of the Kelowna Rockets, including three acquired at last week’s trade deadline, are among players included in NHL Central Scouting’s mid season rankings.

Forwards Hayden Paupanekis (ranked 48) and Dawson Gersing (135) are joined by defenceman Will Sharpe (65) and Note Corbet (223) on the latest rankings list.

Jake Pilon is the 23rd ranked goaltender.

This rankings list only includes North American players. European players will be included in the final rankings list later in the spring.

The rankings suggest both Paupanekis and Sharpe could be second or third round selections while Gerwing could be a late round selection.

Paupanekis, acquired from Spokane in the Andrew Cristall deal, has 11 goals and 15 assists in 41 games.

Sharpe, acquired in the deal that sent Caden Price to Lethbridge, has three goals and 25 assists in 35 games while Gerwing, picked up from Swift Current in the Marek Rocak trade, has seven goals and five assists in 29 games.

Corbet, acquired earlier in the season from Medicine Hat, has four goals and 12 points in 41 games while Pilon has an 8-6-1-1 record and a 3.58 goals against average.