Kelowna Rockets comeback falls short in loss to Giants

Photo: Rob Wilton

The Vancouver Giants built up a 3-0 lead then held on for a 6-4 victory Saturday over the visiting Kelowna Rockets.

The Rockets twice got to within a single goal in the third but were unable to find the equalizer.

Hiroki Gojsic and Michael Cicek each had a goal and an assist for the Rockets. Jakub Stancl with his fourth goal in two games and Kalder Varga added singles.

Max Graham and newly acquired Will Shapre each had a pair of assists.

The Giants jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first on a pair of goals from Ty Halaburda.

Tyler Thorpe made it 3-0 just past the midway point of the second before Stancl got the Rockets on the board with a power play goal late in the period.

Colton Roberts re-established the three goal lead four minutes into the third but goals from Gojsic shorthanded and Varga cut the deficit to one.

The teams traded goals from there but the Rockets could not get the tying goal.

An empty net goal sealed the victory.

Jake Pilon, making his second straight start, allowed five goals on 34 shots.

The loss was the first for Derrick Martin since he was installed as interim head coach Friday morning.

The Rockets are now off until Wednesday when they entertain Andrew Cristall and the Spokane Chiefs.

Cristall settled into his new club Saturday with a career high seven points including three goals in a 12-2 drubbing of the Wenatchee Wild.

Cristall is skating on a line with Berkly Catton and Shea Van Olm. Cristall is now the league points leader (67) while Van Olm leads in goals (31).