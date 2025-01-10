Three new acquisitions have big impact as Rockets knock off division leaders

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor

After a long, exhausting and emotional week, the Kelowna Rockets were ready to let go of some of that emotion on the ice.

After a slow start, the new-look Rockets did just that Friday night, turning a nearly 2-0 deficit into a 6-3 home-ice win over the BC Division-leading Prince George Cougars.

Three new faces, acquired during deadline deals that saw popular veterans Caden Price, Andrew Cristall and Marek Rocak shipped out, made their Rockets debut, while Derrick Martin assumed duties as interim head coach after Kris Mallette was fired earlier in the day.

All had their collective fingerprints all over this win, as did a pair of wily vets who were kept around to help with the transition.

Jakub Stancl had a career high five points including his second career hard trick to spark the offence while captain Max Graham had a goal and three helpers.But, it was the trio of Hayden Paupanekis, Dawson Gerwing and Will Sharpe, three key deadline additions who got the crowd going.

Paupanekis, skating on the top line with Stancl and Graham, had a pair of assists while Gerwing had a goal and an assist while Sharpe, an offensive-minded defenceman, snapped home what proved to be the game winner.

Deadlocked at 3-3 after two, Sharpe snapped the deadlock just 37 seconds into the third beating Cooper Michaluk blocker side on a breakaway off the right wing.

Sharp(e) shooter. ? Will Sharpe’s first goal as a member of the Rockets was better than Bret Hart’s wrestling move pic.twitter.com/cYEvvfGDyj — Kelowna Rockets (@Kelowna_Rockets) January 11, 2025

Nine seconds later off the faceoff, Gerwing grabbed a loose puck, skated down the left wing and beat Cooper Michaluk high to the glove just under the bar from the left boards to give the Rockets a two-goal lead.

Just wing it, baby. Dawson Gerwing’s first goal as a ? was a thing of beauty! pic.twitter.com/EclNaDHh3I — Kelowna Rockets (@Kelowna_Rockets) January 11, 2025

Stancl completed the hat trick later in the period, holding and shooting on a two-on-one.

The Cougars opened the scoring just 21 seconds in and held a 2-0 lead by the seven minute mark before the Rockets began chipping away.

Graham made it 2-1 before Stancl tied it before the end of the first.

The team traded second period goal before the Rockets exploded with three unanswered in the third.

The win was also the first for Derrick Martin as interim head coach. Earlier in the season, Martin went 1-1 in two games behind the bench while Mallette was off coaching at the CHL-USA Prospects Game.

The Rockets look to continue their streak Saturday night when they travel to Langley to face the Vancouver Giants.

They’re back home Wednesday to face Andrew Cristall and the Spokane Chiefs.

Prior to Friday’s game, the Rockets released 19-year-old forward Brett Calhoon.

Calhoon, acquired from Medicine Hat a year ago, had five goals and seven assists in 60 games with the Rockets.