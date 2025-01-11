Hectic week for Kelowna Rockets includes new players, new head coach

Photo: Madison Reeve/file Bruce Hamilton

Bruce Hamilton is usually a buyer, or a spectator during the days and weeks leading up to the Western Hockey League trade deadline.

You can count on one hand the number of times the Kelowna Rockets GM has been in selling mode.

There was the Colton Dach deal a few years ago that eventually landed them Tij Iginla and nearly two decades ago when, in 2006, he completed a six-player deal the centrepiece of which was forward Troy Ofukany.

With a Memorial Cup appearance as host 16 months away and a roster that needs replenishing, Hamilton was busy trading away four players and a very late ninth-round pick while in return acquiring five players and 12 picks which can be used to acquire more talent at the prospects draft and next year’s trade deadline.

“Selling is not as much fun as buying. The amount of work that goes into it is significant,” Hamilton told Castanet News.

“We put a lot of time and thought into what we wanted to do because it was all designed in building our team for the rest of this year and next year.”

While the picks obtained, including three first round selections, will go a long way toward adding top end talent for next season, Hamilton says it was also important the team receive some good players as well.

“We needed players because of the Memorial Cup.

“If you’re selling off like some other teams did, they were just getting draft capital but we wanted players that were either going to be in our top three or four on defence or our top six forwards for this year and next.”

He says they got those in defenceman Will Sharpe and forward Hayden Paupanekis.

Hamilton expects both to be second or third round picks in this year’s NHL draft and Sharpe is expected to run the power play immediately.

He also reminds fans Tij Iginla, out for the season after hip surgery, is a big part of this team.

He expects Iginla to be back next year and to be the guy he builds the Memorial Cup host team around.

As for moving Caden Price and Andrew Cristall, he says those were tough to do.

“With Price, because he started as a 16-year old and was just a quality young man and, in Andrew Cristall, he’s a few points from becoming the all-time scoring leader here.

“You only get players like that every once in a while. That was really Lorne Frey’s last draft and they became really good players.”

The process in moving those players began shortly before Christmas.

In the case of Price, he says there were probably four teams that were active. It was then up to the management team to sift through the offers in terms of the players coming back.

“In Cristall’s case there were three teams that were really active and Spokane was from the very start…very interested and determined.

“They never quit coming back to us.”

And, with a new group of players coming in, Hamilton said it was time for a new voice and new direction in the dressing room in explaining his decision to relieve Kris Mallette of his head coaching duties.

“It’s certainly been on my mind,” he said of the decision to make a coaching change.

“And, rather than wait till next week and let more speculation and more social media get going which isn’t fair to him and his family, I thought if I was going to do it I might as well do it now.

“It’s my decision and I’ll live by it.”

Hamilton says the conversation wasn’t easy but felt it was the right time.

“He was so first class. He wanted to talk to the team after we met which normally doesn't happen. He understands.

“I don’t want to say we’ve been under performing but, in all honesty, I think a new voice and a little different direction is important.

“And, I made it very clear to the players this isn’t all about me, they are a part of it too.”

Assistant coach Derrick Martin will get a chance to guide the team for the balance of the season and potentially beyond.