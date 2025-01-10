Photo: Steve Dunsmoor-file Derrick Martin

Kris Mallette has been fired as head coach of the Kelowna Rockets.

The surprise announcement was made Friday morning, just days after several key players were moved and the team prepares to host the Prince George Cougars.

Rockets president and GM Bruce Hamilton says assistant coach Derrick Martin will take over the reins of the team on an interim basis. Liam McOnie has been hired as assistant coach.

“I’d say it’s been a tough week. We moved some of our best players and acquired some solid, good young people that are joining our organization. I just felt that with the new players here, if we were going to make a coaching change that now would be an appropriate time,” said Hamilton.

“I think that it’ll give Derrick an opportunity as he’ll be the interim head coach and will give us an opportunity to get these players a new voice.

Mallette was promoted to head coach in February of 2020 after Adam Foote was fired. He was named the full-time head coach a month later.

Under Mallette, the Rockets had a record of 121-107-19.

“I can’t thank Kris enough for what he’s done for our organization. He’s been with us longer than anybody has been in the organization, maybe other than Scott Hoyer. He was all class when I met him today and he’s a really good person.

He’s going to land on his feet and get another hockey job in a hurry. He’s had tremendous success at the international level, and we wish him nothing but the best.

“I think it was just time for a change. It’s a tough day, but it’s a fresh start.”

Martin was hired as an assistant coach back in the summer.

He spent last season as coach and GM of the AJHL Camrose Kodiaks.

He also spent time as the head coach of the Okanagan Hockey Academy Edmonton U15 Prep, as well as an assistant coach with the Spruce Grove Saints and OHA Edmonton.

McOnie has spent the last eight seasons in the coaching ranks, this season as head coach of the Sicamous Eagles in the KIJHL. He has also been a consultant with the Rockets the past four seasons.

“Firstly, we would like to thank the Sicamous Eagles board for allowing Liam to leave the team at this time in the season to become an assistant coach to Derrick Martin,” Hamilton said.

“Liam has had success at the Junior level both in coaching and management and came highly recommended. We are familiar with him as he has been a goaltending consultant for the Kelowna Rockets in the past and we welcome him into our organization.”

Martin and McOnie will be behind the bench tonight when the Rockets entertain the Cougars.