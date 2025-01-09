Kelowna Rockets return to the ice Friday with a retooled roster

Photo: Erica Perreaux Will Sharpe

The future of the Kelowna Rockets will be on display Friday night when they return to the ice to host the BC Division-leading Prince George Cougars.

Rockets president and GM Bruce Hamilton took the first step in retooling the roster 16 months out from hosting the Memorial Cup.

Defenceman Will Sharp and forwards Dawson Gerwig and Hayden Paupanekis are all expected to make their Rockets debut against the Cougars — all three key pieces of deadline week deals.

At the same time, life begins without stalwarts Caden Price and Andrew Cristall who, between them played 420 games with 161goals, 327 assists and 488 points.

Both were moved in blockbuster deals.

Defencemen Marek Rocak and Landon Cowper, who was dealt late Wednesday night for a seventh round pick in 2026, were also moved this week.

Team captain Max Graham and world junior leading goal scorer Jacub Stancl, both rumoured as possible trade targets, will provide veteran leadership to the newer, and younger players.

Stancl begins the final portion of the season as the team’s leading scorer with 11 goals and 32 points.

Graham is right behind with 29 while Shapre slots in fourth with 28.

Sharpe will likely be featured as quarterback of the first unit power play.

It will be baptism by fire for the new look Rockets. Including Friday’s home date with the Cougars, the Rockets play five games over the next nine days including a home date with Andrew Cristall and the Spokane Chiefs on Wednesday.