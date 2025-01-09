Former Rockets defenceman thanks fans, team, city following trade to Lethbridge

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor-file

Defenceman Caden Price took to social media Thursday to thank the Kelowna Rockets organization, the city and the fans following his trade to the Lethbridge Hurricanes Monday.

Price was taken in the second round (30th overall) in the 2020 prospects draft and spent the better part of four seasons with the Rockets.

He left having played 201 regular season games amassing 26 goals and 122 assists and another two goals and 11 assists in 19 playoff games.

The 19-year-old prospect of the NHL’s Seattle Kraken penned the letter that appeared on the Rockets X feed Thursday morning.

Dear Kelowna,

First, I want to say these last four years were truly the best four years of my life. I was so lucky to have the opportunity to play in this city for a first-class organization. I sometimes think we don’t realize how good we have it as players here with how nice the city is and how friendly the people are. I’m forever grateful for my time here and for the people that made it special.

TO THE HAMILTON FAMILY

I want to start off by thanking Bruce, Curtis, Gavin, and the Hamilton family. Ever since they picked me in the WHL Prospects Draft you showed that you believed in me as a player and as a person. I wouldn’t be where I am today without you. You have helped me so much along the way to achieve my goals and get me closer to the next steps in my career. Thank you for everything and all you have done for me these past four years.

TO MY COACHES

Kris Mallette, Josh MacNevin, Quintin Laing, Derrick Martin, Eli Wilson, and Glenn Carnegie - thank you for believing in me as a player and as a person. Each of you have had a hand in shaping me into the player and the person I am today. I've learned and grown so much each year, on and off the ice, and I wouldn’t be where I am today without any of you guys. Thank you for showing up to work every day, pushing me to help me get better and to reach my goals. You truly prepared me for the next level.

TO THE STAFF

Thank you to Scott Hoyer, Tim Webster, Regan Bartel, Paige Bednorz, Troy Durrell, Shane Curveon, Andrew Knopf, Kent Wagner, Gerry, and the rink staff and all the Active Care Health crew - all the little things you guys do behind the scenes that usually go unnoticed were greatly appreciated. Whether it was helping me stay healthy, sharpening my blades, helping me with the media side of things, getting the team safely to our road trips, or letting me into the rink in the early hours, no matter what, you guys were always there to help me and had my best interest at heart. I also wanted to give a special thanks to Scott. We went through a lot together and you were always there for me, both mentally and physically. You were always someone I could go to for anything and the great conversations we had will be something I'll remember forever. Thanks for everything Hoysy, I'll miss you.

TO MY BILLET FAMILY

Natalie and Darren, you took me in when I was 16 and have been nothing but the best. I truly view you like a second set of parents. No matter win or lose, hurt or healthy, you both, as well as your two little puppies, were always there for me to come home to with smiles on your faces. I was so lucky to have you as billets and I will never take that for granted. Thank you for all the support, helping me out and teaching me so many valuable lessons as you truly helped shape me into the person I am today. I will always hold a special place in my heart for each of you and be forever thankful for everything you guys have done for me.

TO MY TEAMMATES

Thank you, fellas, for making it easy to come to the rink every day and play the sport I love. All the lunches, card games, football Sundays, and everything we did together, I thoroughly enjoyed every second of it because I was getting to spend time with the boys. Most of us will be lifelong friends because of the relationships we have created, and I am so grateful to have met so many awesome people along the way and shared a ton of memories with. No matter the day of the week or how hard the day was you guys made every day an easy day. I wish everyone the best of luck in whatever the future holds. Thank you for everything.

TO THE FANS

Thank you for showing up each and every night no matter the day of the week, the time, our record, or who we played. You all are truly the best fans in the WHL and getting to play in front of you at Prospera Place was special and something that I will never take for granted. Your support was unbelievable and the passion everyone has for this team is unbeaten. Every time I got to fly out onto the ice through the Ogopogo and see everyone in the stands is a memory I’ll have forever and something that every kid dreams of. Thank you for making every night at Prospera a special one.

This isn't an easy goodbye, but I wanted to thank anyone who helped me in any form or fashion over the duration of my four-year journey here in Kelowna. This city and organization will always hold a special place in my heart and it's a place that I will always remember.

Until next time, Kelowna.

Sincerely,

Caden Price