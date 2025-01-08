Rockets move Andrew Cristall in seven player deal

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor-file

Andrew Cristall is now a Spokane Chief.

The Kelowna Rockets number two all-time scorer was sent to the Chiefs this morning in a blockbuster deal.

In return, the Rockets receive 17-year-old forward Hayden Paupanekis and five draft picks including first round selections in 2025 and 2027, a 2026 second, 2025 third and 2026 sixth.

Cristall, 19, was the last of the big names remaining on the trade board.

In four plus seasons in Kelowna Cristall has amassed 135 goals and 205 assists. His 340 points are second only to Brett McLean who put up 375 points between 1994 and 1999.

This season, Cristall put up 26 goals and 60 points in just 28 games.

“First of all, he’s one of the best players that’s ever played for the Rockets. This was probably Lorne Frey’s last big pick for us and what a player he turned out to be,” said Rockets President and General Manager about Cristall.

“He’s going to go on and have a great career. He sadly didn’t get the chance for the World Junior team and unfortunately, he’s going to come up a little short for the all-time points record for our organization, but he was a solid, solid player for us and more importantly, just a wonderful young man that we were lucky to have here for four years.

“He’s drafted and signed by Washington, so he’ll be playing professionally next year so it was an opportunity for us to acquire a lot of assets.”

In Paupanekis, the Rockets get a young forward who has scored 11 times and added 13 assists in 39 games. Over the course of almost two seasons in Spokane, he put up 21 goals and 23 assists in 101 games.

“We got a great young player (Paupanekis) coming back,” Hamilton said about the newest acquisition.

“We got the opportunity to help stock the cupboard with these draft picks that will allow us the chance to be active in the spring and summer. Paupanekis will play in our top six, he’s a big guy out Winnipeg that we are really excited about getting.

“He’s the player we wanted in the trade, and I think he and the picks we got are going to translate into real good players for us in the near future.”

The Rockets may still not be done. Jacob Stancl, who led the world juniors with seven goals may still be moved.

The WHL trade deadline is 5 p.m. Thursday.