Kelowna Rockets deal blueliner Marek Rocak for player, pick

Photo: Contributed

The Kelowna Rockets have completed their second of what is expected to be numerous deals in advance of Thursday’s WHL trade deadline.

Tuesday morning, they sent 19-year-old Czech defenceman Marek Rocak to the Swift Current Broncos.

In return, the Rockets receive 18-year-old blueliner Dawson Gerwing and a fourth round selection in the 2025 prospects draft.

Rocak, who was part of Czechia’s bronze medal winning team at the World Junior Hockey Championships, has a goal and 15 assists in 27 games this season.

A first round selection in the 2022 import draft, Rocak suited up in 119 regular season games and 15 playoff games over parts of three seasons for the Rockets.

Gerwing is in his second season with the Broncos, scoring four times and adding six assists in 27 games. Over 69 games in the WHL Gerwing has nine goals and 19 points.

The deal comes on the heels of Monday night’s blockbuster that sent defenceman Caden Price to Lethbridge for two players and five draft choices.