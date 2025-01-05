Blazers drop third straight, fall 5-2 to Spokane Chiefs

Photo: Larry Brunt

The Kamloops Blazers couldn’t keep pace with the Spokane Chiefs Sunday evening, falling 5-2 and going winless in back-to-back games this weekend.

Coco Armstrong opened up the scoring in the first period for the Chiefs with a short handed goal.

The Chiefs extended their lead by two more goals minutes into the second period. Vit Zahejsky scored his first WHL goal for the Blazers, and the period ended 3-1.

The Chiefs returned in the third period and netted two more goals. The Blazers responded with a power play goal from Jordan Keller but Spokane had already ran away with the game.

Kamloops goaltender Dylan Ernst made 34 saves on 39 shots. Spokane net minder Carter Esler made 28 saves on 30 shots.

The Blazers power play capitalized on two of six opportunities while Spokane’s power play scored once on two opportunities.

Announced attendance at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena in Washington was 4739.

With their second straight loss the Blazers remain 10th in the western conference at 13-21-3-0. Spokane is second with a record of 26-13-0-0.

The Blazers will be back in Sandman Centre on Friday, Jan. 10 when they’ll face off against the Vancouver Giants.