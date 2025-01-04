Rockets not good enough in 7-0 drubbing at home to Vancouver

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor

If this was indeed the final game for a few long-tenured Kelowna Rockets this wasn’t the way they wanted to go out.

The Rockets laid an egg Saturday night, falling 7-0 to the visiting Vancouver Giants in what may very well have been the last game for both Andrew Cristall and Caden Price in a Kelowna uniform.

Both are rumoured to be on the trade block as the Rockets look to reshape their roster in advance of hosting the 2026 Memorial Cup.

As 19-year-olds who have both signed NHL entry level contracts, both Price and Cristall are expected to begin their pro careers next season but could be a key piece for a team looking to make a serious run this year.

The trade deadline is Thursday.

Saturday, Adam Titlbach scored twice while Burke Hood turned away 44 shots to earn the shutout.

While the Rockets threw 44 shots Hood’s way, head coach Kris Mallette says it was a lack of desire to hang around at both ends of the ice that was their undoing.

They were unwilling to get to the second and third chances at the offensive end and gave up too many easy chances in their own end according to Mallette.

“We had some good looks. We had some offensive zone time but it’s getting into those areas where you are going to compete,” said Mallette.

“It’s hard to score goals and if we think it’s going to happen on the outside, we are sadly mistaken.

“It’s back to fundamentals. It’s sad to say that we are 35 games into the season and we have got to continue to harp on it.

“Obviously the competitiveness and the execution within the group is not where it needs to be and that’s tough to watch.”

Titlbach scored both Vancouver goals in the first before the Giants broke the game open with three unanswered in the second, chasing starter Rhett Stoesser who gave way to Jake Pilon to start the third.

Special teams were also an issue as the Giants scored three times with the man advantage and once shorthanded.

The Rockets are off now until Friday when they entertain the Prince George Cougars.