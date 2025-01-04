Kamloops loses second straight after close game in Spokane

Photo: Larry Brunt Kamloops Blazers goalie Logan Edmonstone was peppered with 43 shots, turning side 40 in a losing effort in Spokane Saturday night against the Chiefs.

The Blazers snatched defeat from the hands of victory on the road in the Spokane Saturday night, losing 3-2 in regulation in the first of back-to-back games against the Chiefs in Washington this weekend.

The Chiefs opened the scoring with a goal from Hayden Paupanekis five minutes in on the power play, but Blazers defenceman Jager Gugyelka tied the game with seconds left in the opening frame with his first WHL goal.

In the second period Kamloops took the lead off a power play goal from Jordan Keller, but the Chiefs would tie things up with five left to play thanks to the first goal of the season from Coco Armstrong.

Halfway through the third period, the Chiefs would take back the lead with a goal from Nathan Meyes and never looked back.

Spokane heavily outshot the Blazers 43-24. Blazers net minder Logan Edmonstone made 40 saves to Dawson Cowan’s 22 for the Chiefs.

The Blazers went 1/4 on the power play while Spokane was 1/3.

The game drew 9,909 fans.

With the second straight loss Kamloops remains 10th in the western conference at are 10th at 13-20-3-0, while Spokane is third with a record of 25-13-0-0.

Both teams are back at it Sunday night for part two of a two-game homestead at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena.