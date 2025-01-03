Kelowna gets revenge on Kamloops with big win after close call third period in second meeting of the season

Photo: Brian Johnson Kamloops' Conner Radke dives in front of net on Saturday as the Blazers fall to Kelowna 6-4.

The Blazers cut the lead to one three times in the third period, but, try as they might, Kamloops couldn’t catch the Kelowna Rockets on Friday.

Kelowna took home the victory on the road at the Sandman Centre in Kamloops by a 6-4 final score.

The Rockets jumped out to a commanding 3-0 lead after the first 40 minutes of play with back-to-back goals from Andrew Cristall and a lone marker from Kayden Longley, but the Blazers made it interesting in the final frame.

Kamloops broke Kelowna net minder Rhett Stoesser’s shutout bid less than two minutes into the third on a goal from Oren Shtrom, and cut the lead to 3-2 after less than four on Nathan Behm’s 20th of the campaign.

Kelowna’s Kalder Varga restored a two-goal cushion at 4:07, but Blazer Captain Emmitt Finnie made it 4-3 with his 21st at about the halfway mark of the period.

Max Graham would get the game winner for the Rockets with a heartbreaking shorthanded goal at 12:19 to make it 5-3, while Behm scored his second goal of the game on the power play at 17:58 to cut the lead to one, at 5-4.

Kelowna’s Michael Cicek got the empty netter in the final minute of play to seal the win for the Rockets.

Kamloops heavily outshot Kelowna in the game, with Stoesser stopping 32 of 36 shots he faced while Blazers’ goal Dylan Ernst made 14 saves on 19 shots.

Special teams was a tipping point in the game, with big goals on the Rockets’ penalty kill and Blazers’ power play. Kamloops went 1/3 on the power play and Kelowna was 0/1.

The Blazers wore commemorative jerseys in front of 4,126 fans, honouring the Red Bridge, which burned down in September in an apparent arson. The jerseys will be auctioned off to raise funds for PC Children’s Charity. Bidding is open until 9 p.m. on Jan. 12.

With the win the Rockets sit eighth in the western conference with a 14-17-2-1 record while the Blazers are 10th at 12-19-3-0.

Next up for the Blue and Orange is a date tomorrow night in Spokane against the Chiefs. The Rockets, who got revenge after losing their first meeting of the season to the Blazers last Saturday, will face the Vancouver Giants back home tomorrow at Prospera Place.