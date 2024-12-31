Kelowna Rockets close out 2024 with 6-1 defeat in Wenatchee

For the Kelowna Rockets, 2024 couldn’t end soon enough.

The Rockets closed out the calendar year with a 6-1 defeat in Wenatchee Tuesday.

It was the Rockets sixth loss in a row and third straight in which they have managed just a goal.

Over the course of the losing streak, the Rockets have been outscored 32-10.

Hiroki Gojsic scored the lone goal for the Rockets, a power play marker early in the third with the Wild already enjoying a 5-0 lead.

It was his 10th of the season.

Eastyn Mannix and Caelan Joudrey got the Wild on the board with goals 35 seconds apart in the opening period. Then, goals just over a minute apart early in the second put the home side up four.

Maddix McCagherty’s goal just past the midway point of the second chased starter Jake Pilon who allowed five goals on just 11 shots.

Rhett Stoesser went the rest of the way allowing one goal on 15 shots.

The Rockets will open the new year Friday night in Kamloops before entertaining the Vancouver Giants Saturday.