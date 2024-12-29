Kelowna Rockets fall 3-1 to the Vancouver Giants Sunday

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor-file

In mid December, the Kelowna Rockets were a team on the rise. They had clawed their way back from an 0-5 start to sit two games above .500.

Since then, the Rockets have dropped five in a row and fallen three games below .500, the latest setback a 3-1 defeat at the hands of the Vancouver Giants in Langley Sunday.

Max Graham scored the only goal for the Rockets, a power play marker five minutes in that tied the game at 1-1.

It stayed that way until 12 minutes into the second when Ty Halaburda scored what stood up as the game winner.

Halaburda broke up a Rockets entry at the Vancouver blueline, broke back the other way and, using a teammate as a decoy, wired a wrist shot past Rhett Stoesser from the right circle.

The Rockets had some chances to get the equalizer but could not beat Matthew Hutchison the rest of the way.

Halaburda iced it with his second into an empty net in the dying moments.

The loss drops the Rockets record to 13-16-2-1, tied with Kamloops for eighth in the Western Conference.

The Rockets will say goodbye to 2024 with a New Year’s tilt in Wenatchee Tuesday.

They play in Kamloops Friday before hosting Vancouver Saturday.