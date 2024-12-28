Kamloops score three unanswered in the third in come-from-behind win

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor

Inexcusable.

That’s how Kelowna Rockets head coach Kris Mallette described his team’s effort Saturday night in a 3-1 loss to the Kamloops Blazers before a full house at Prospera Place.

Kalder Varga scored the lone Rockets goal six minutes in after Kayden Longley stripped the puck from a Kamloops defender and fed Varga in the low slot.

But it was the Blazers, losers of six in a row, who provided much of the emotion and offensive spark, peppering Jake Pilon with 47 shots

Trailing 1-0 heading into the third, undisciplined penalties allowed the Blazers to score twice with the man advantage then ice it with an empty net goal.

"It's inexcusable. We say all the right things but that group in there right now is extremely stubborn,” said Mallette, clearly frustrated after the effort.

“We did it to ourselves with the amount of turnovers, the lack of urgency and then the discipline. The lack of discipline caught up to us.

“We had a game plan. You have to stick to it, not for a minute and 30 seconds but for a full two minutes.”

And, to give up 48 shots to a team below them in the standings?

“We did it to ourselves.

“They threw a lot of puck at him because they knew our defence were having a hard time making simple little plays.”

With four top players either away at the world juniors or injured, a number of younger players are seeing more minutes and playing in different situations then they are used to, but Mallette says that is no excuse.

These guys are all talented players, he said.

And, as for what’s available to the coaching staff to get the message across…not much.

They’re hearing me. I haven’t lost the room,” he said.

“It’s even hard to take minutes away. I guess at this point for us as a staff you might as well just throw whomever out there because at this point we’re just not getting it done.

“You can take minutes away but at the end of the day you are still trying to win the hockey game.”

John Szabo with a pair including the clincher into an empty net and Nathan Behm scored for the Blazers.

Enmitt Finnie had a pair of assists.

The Rockets don’t have to wait long to get back on the horse.

They travel to Langley Sunday to face the Vancouver Giants.