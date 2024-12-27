Kamloops Blazers drop seventh straight, falling in overtime loss to Vancouver Giants

Photo: Twitter / Kamloops Blazers

The Kamloops Blazers held on through three periods, but fell 4-3 in overtime to the Vancouver Giants in their post-Christmas break return to Sandman Centre Friday night.

John Szabo, Emmitt Finnie and Conner Radke were the goal scorers for the Blazers, while Adam Titlbach, Connor Levis, Jakob Oreskovic and Cameron Schmidt scored for the visiting Giants.

The Giants opened the scoring late in the first, and the teams exchanged goals in the second period, tying up the game 2-2 heading into the third.

Oreskovic scored about six minutes into the third period, a goal that was quickly answered by Radke. A 3-3 tie forced the teams to overtime, but a goal from Schmidt about a minute in sealed the win for the Giants.

Matthew Hutchinson stopped 28 of 31 Blazers’ shots to earn the win in net. Dylan Ernst stopped 22 of 26 shots in the loss.

Announced attendance at Sandman Centre was 4,800.

With their seventh loss in a row, the Blazers sit at 12-18-2-0, ninth out of 11 in the WHL’s Western Conference, and the bottom of the B.C. division. The win moves the Giants to 14-13-4-0.

The Blazers will be back in action on Saturday when they travel to Kelowna to take on the Rockets at Prospera Place.

The Blue and Orange will start the new year facing off against the Rockets again on Friday, Jan. 3 at Sandman Centre.