Viliam Kmec had a four-point night leading PG past the Rockets 5-3 Tuesday

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor

In a tight hockey game it's often one play, one mistake that decides the outcome.

Unfortunately for the Kelowna Rockets that mistake midway through the third period proved costly. In a 5-3 defeat at the hands of the visiting Prince Goerge Cougars.

Viliam Kmec took advantage of a Rockets miscue at the Cougars blueline, streaked down the right wing and beat Rhett Stoesser to the far side to snap a 3-3 tie.

“It’s youth. I don’t know how to explain it…they get excited, they want to work so hard and make the right play all the time,” said head coach Kris Mallette.

“It’s a split second to make those decisions and it starts with the entry to curl back and try to make that play.

“We’ve done it a thousand times to get it in behind their defencemen and stay on the forecheck. We obviously chose wrong at that point.”

The Rockets hung with the BC Division-leading Cougars for the first half of the game, taking one goal leads on two occasions on a pair of goals from Andrew Cristall.

The Rockets leading scorer banged home a rebound to put his team up 1-0 in the first then, with the game tied 1-1, beat his defender wide, circled around the net and beat Joshua Ravensbergen to the far post.

That goal gave him 334 points in his career, moving him into second place in franchise scoring, one point better than John Varga who played his entire career with the Tacoma Rockets.

Bretty McLean is the all-time points leader with 375.

Cristall picked up career point 335 later in the period setting up Brett Calhoon for a one-timer from the left circle.

After Kmec notched what proved to be the winner, Terik Parascak sealed the win hitting the empty net from his own blue line.

Despite the loss there were some good signs as the Rockets head out for their 12 day Christmas break.

It was a spirited effort after Saturday’s embarrassing 9-1 defeat on home ice.

“We worked hard tonight. It’s a game of inches and some of those goals that were scored tonight…it’s just a little movement here or a little movement there and ultimately ends up in the back of our net.

“We had some grade A chances we couldn’t get past their goaltender. It seems like they made the most of their opportunities.”

The best of those opportunities, a two man breakaway as Cristall set up Jaxon Kehrig in close only to be stymied by Ravensbergen.

The Rockets enter the holiday break 13-14-2-1.

They’ll return to host the Kamloops Blazers Saturday, Dec. 28. It will be the first meeting of the season between the Southern Interior rivals.