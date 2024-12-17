Rocket host Cougars in final pre-Christmas game

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor

The Kelowna Rocket close out the unofficial first half of the Western Hockey League season tonight when the BC Division leading Prince George Cougars come to town.

It's the final game for both teams before the 11-day Christmas break.

The Rockets come into Tuesday's game on a two-game losing streak following losses in Tri-City Friday and that 9-1 embarrassment Saturday at home to Wenatchee.

For the third straight game they will dress a lineup minus several key players at world junior training camps including defenceman Caden Price (Canada), forward Jakub Stancl and defenceman Marek Rocek (Czechia) and Tij Iginla, out for the season after hip surgery.

The Rockets are back to .500 following their recent skid, entering the game 13-13-2-1, two points in back of Vancouver and 10 behind both the Cougars and Victoria Royals.

Prince George meantime come into Tuesday winners of four of their last five to pull even with Victoria atop the division.

They are led by Borya Valis (43 points) and Terik Parascak (42 points).

Following Tuesday's game the Rockets will be off until Dec. 28 when they entertain the Kamloops Blazers.