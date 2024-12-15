Blazers fall 7-3 to Oil Kings, close out pre-Christmas schedule with sixth consecutive loss

Photo: Kevin Neufeld/Edmonton Oil Kings

The Kamloops Blazers lost 7-3 on Sunday to the Oil Kings in Edmonton, extending their season-long losing streak to six just in time for the Christmas break.

The Blazers opened the scoring 38 seconds in but found themselves down 4-2 after 40 minutes. Connor Radke got them to within a goal early in the third, but the Oil Kings delivered two daggers to make it a 7-3 final.

Jordan Keller, Nathan Behm and Radke were the goal scorers for the Blazers. Lucas Sawchyn, Ethan MacKenzie, Rhys Pederson, Gracyn Sawchyn (2), Cole Miller and Gavin Hodnett scored for Edmonton.

Made Kabrud made 21 saves on 27 shots in net for the Blazers. Ethan Simcoe stopped 31 of 34 Kamloops shots to earn the win.

Announced attendance at Rogers Place was 5,757.

The loss drops the Blazers to 12-18-2-0 — last in the WHL’s B.C. Division and ninth in the 11-team Western Conference.

The Blazers are now off for Christmas break. Their next game will be on Friday, Dec. 27, when the Vancouver Giants visit Sandman Centre.