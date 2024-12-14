Kamloops Blazers drop five straight in 4-2 loss to Red Deer Rebels

Photo: Kamloops Blazers The Blazers pictured Friday at their first of three away games this weekend. The Blazers fell Saturday night to the Red Deer Rebels, the team's fifth straight loss.

The Kamloops Blazers extended their losing streak to five on Saturday night with a 4-2 loss to the Red Deer Rebels.

Ryan Michael and Emmitt Finnie were the goal scorers for the Blazers, while Trae Wilke, Cohen Poulin, Talon Brigley and Matthew Gard scored for the Rebels.

After a scoreless first period, the Rebels netted two in the second period courtesy of Wilke and Poulin. The Blazers answered back with a goal from Michael to make it 2-1.

The Rebels secured two more goals five minutes into the third. A goal from Finnie later in the period wasn’t enough to turn the tide for the Blazers.

Chase Wutzke made 33 saves on 35 Kamloops shots to earn the win in net. Logan Edmonstone stopped 22 of 26 Rebels shots in the loss.

Announced attendance at Peavey Mart Centrium was 4,725.

With their fifth loss in a row, the Blazers now sit at 12-17-2-0, ninth in the 11-team Western Conference and last in the B.C. Division.

The Blazers will face off against the Edmonton Oil Kings on Sunday afternoon. Their next home game will be on on Friday, Dec. 27, against the Vancouver Giants.