Wenatchee put up nine in blowout of Rockets Saturday

Teddy Bear Toss game is usually one of those games hockey players look forward to.

There is nothing about Saturday’s matinee performance against the Wenatchee Wild the Rockets will want to remember.

The Rockets were humbled 9-1 in their own building by the visiting Wenatchee Wild.

The lone bright spot was Note Corbet’s seeing eye shot from the blueline a minute into the third that launched a few thousand teddy bears onto the Prospera Place ice.

Nate Corbet sends the Teddy's flying! pic.twitter.com/AHE9AsCUKI — Kelowna Rockets (@Kelowna_Rockets) December 15, 2024

Unfortunately, that goal came after the visitors had already built up a 7-0 lead.

“Attention to detail from start to finish. You put yourself behind the eight-ball early,” said a dejected head coach Kris Mallette.

Lack of emotion to really have that sense of price was what was most difficult for me.”

Both teams played last night in Washington State and drove through the night for the 3 p.m. puck drop.

But, it was the Wild who had the jump. A pair of power play goals in the first helped the Wild build a 3-0 lead then four more unanswered in the second left little doubt who would come out on top.

Shaun Rios had the hat trick for the Wild while Kenta Isogai added two goals and three assists and Evan Friesen chipped in with a goal and four helpers.

“We will be better from this, but it’s a tough pill to swallow,” added Mallette.

Andrew Cristall picked up an assist on the Rockets goal just 24 hours after learning he would not be suiting up for Canada at the World Junior Hockey Championships.

The Rockets close out the pre-Christmas portion of their schedule Tuesday night when they entertain the BC Division co-leading Prince George Cougars.