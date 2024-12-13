Tri-City snap 3-3 tie with three straight, upend Rockets 6-3

Photo: John Keller

The undermanned Kelowna Rockets saw their two-game winning streak come to an end in Tri-City Friday night.

The Americans snapped a 3-3 tie with goals 28 seconds apart past the midway mark of the third in a 6-3 victory over the Rockets.

Kelowna came into the game two under the 20-player limit due to injury and players away at world junior selection camps.

Despite the short bench, the Rockets got on the board first and led 1-0 after the first on Kalder Varga’s fifth of the season as he skated on what was the top line with Max Graham and Hiroki Gojsic.

But, the Americans struck back with three unanswered in the second to grab a 3-1 lead heading to the third.

The Rockets returned the favour in the third. Kayden Longley’s wraparound, his fifth of the season brought the Rockets to within one, then Graham tied it on a spectacular individual effort.

Eli Barrett, making his Western Hockey League debut, picked up his first point in a Rockets uniform, an assist on Longley’s goal.

But, goals from Brandon Whynott and Savin Virk 28 seconds apart broke the game open. Virk scored his second of the night less than three minutes later to seal the victory.

Jake Pilon turned away 28 shots as the home side outshot the Rockets 34-19.

The Rockets were without eight regulars Friday.

Tij Iginla, Michael Cicek, Carter Kowalyk and Levi Benson are all out with injuries while Caden Price (Canada), Marek Rocek and Jakub Stancl (Czechia) are at world junior training camps.

Andrew Cristall, who was not included in the final Team Canada roster for the world juniors, was travelling and was not available.

The Rockets close out the pre-Christmas portion of their schedule Saturday when they entertain the Wenatchee Wild.

The game also serves as the team’s annual Teddy Bear Toss game. Fans are encouraged to bring a stuffed animal in a plastic bag to the game.

Game time Saturday is 3 p.m. The time was moved up to allow fans the opportunity to take in the game and the Parade with a Purpose.