Last-minute goal forces overtime, but Blazers can't get past Hitmen in Calgary

Photo: Kamloops Blazers

The Kamloops Blazers scored a last-minute goal to force overtime on Friday in Calgary but couldn’t seal the deal, instead extending their losing streak to four with a 5-4 loss to the Hitmen.

Nathan Behm, Max Sullivan, Jordan Keller and Tommy Lafreniere were the goal scorers for the Blazers. Kalem Parker, Connor Hvidston, Axel Hurtig, Ben Kindel and Carter Yakemchuk scored for the Hitmen.

With goaltender Logan Edmonstone on the bench for an extra attacker, Lafreniere scored with 51 seconds left to tie the game 4-4. Yakemchuk scored at 2:09 of overtime to win it for Calgary.

Edmonstone stopped 35 of 40 shots, while Anders Miller made 28 saves on 32 shots to earn the win in net for the Hitmen.

Announced attendance at the Scotiabank Saddledome was 3,213.

The loss was the fourth in a row for the Blazers, and it drops them to 12-17-1-0 on the season — at the bottom of the WHL’s B.C. Division and ninth in the 11-team Western Conference.

They will be back in action on Saturday against the Rebels in Red Deer, before closing out their pre-Christmas schedule against the Oil Kings in Edmonton on Sunday afternoon.

Their next home game will be on Friday, Dec. 27, when the Vancouver Giants visit Sandman Centre.