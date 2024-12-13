Caden Price named to world junior team, Andrew Cristall left off team

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor-file Caden Price

Kelowna Rockets defenceman Caden Price got the news he was hoping to get.

For forward Andrew Cristall, it wasn't so good.

Price today was named to Canada's team for the 2025 World Junior Hockey Championship set to begin Boxing Day in Ottawa.

Cristall didn't make the cut and will be heading home.

"It’s such an honour to be at this camp,” Cristall said after Friday's exhibition game with the USport all-stars and prior to the selection of the team.

“It was great playing those guys. They are great competition.”

Cristall played in both exhibition games, picking up a pair of assists along the way.

He was left off the team despite sitting second in Western Hockey League scoring with a league best 2.43 points per game.

Price is one of eight defencemen named to the team.

He is third in the league in scoring among defencemen with six goals and 26 assists through 26 games.

Five players are returning to the team that finished a disappointing fifth at last year's tournament. Another seven players are on the squad from the gold-medal winning U-18 team led by Medicine Hat phenom Gavin McKenna.

Canada will play three pre-tournament games before opening up against Finland on Boxing Day.