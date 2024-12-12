Rockets youth back in the spotlight this weekend

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor-file

The Kelowna Rockets will once again look to their youth as they head into a pair of weekend games minus five of their leaders including their top four scorers.

Forwards Andrew Cristall and Jakub Stancl along with defensemen Caden Price and Marek Rocek are away at their respective world junior selection camps while Tij Iginla is sidelined for the season following hip surgery.

Their absence will mean a lot more ice time for the future core of the team in games Friday in Tri-City and Saturday afternoon at Prospera Place against the Wenatchee Wild.

The young group that had its struggles out of the gate has started to find their way offensively of late.

Kanjyu Gojsic has five goals in his last 10 games while Kalder Varga has put up three goals and two assists over that same span. And Kayden Longley with 16 points thus far in his second full season, has already surpassed his point total of a year ago (14).

The team has also recalled defenceman Lachlan Staniforth and forward Eli Barrett for the weekend.

While the young core will get a chance to shine, the team will still lean on veterans Max Graham, Michael Cicek, Hiroki Gojsic, Carter Kowalyk, Brett Calhoon and newly acquired Nate Corbet.

Of note, the start for Saturday’s game has been moved up to 3 p.m. to allow families to take in both the game and the Parade with a Purpose that begins rolling downtown at 6 p.m.

Saturday’s game is also the Rockets annual Teddy Bear Toss game.