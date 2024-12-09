Rockets recall two as players leave for world junior camps

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor-file

The Kelowna Rockets have called in reinforcements with the prospect of losing as many as four players to the World Junior Hockey Championships.

The Rockets Monday recalled forward Eli Barrett and defenceman Lachlan Staniforth.

Barrett will be making his Western Hockey League debut with he suits up. The 16-year-old forward, a second round pick in the 2023 prospects draft, has nine goals and 23 points in 17 games with Yale Hockey Academy.

Staniforth suited up for a pair of games earlier this season. He has 14 points in 21 games with Chilliwack in the Pacific Junior Hockey League.

Andrew Cristall and Caden Price have already left for Canada's world junior selection camp while Jacub Stancl and Marek Rocek are expected to leave later this week for the Czechia selection camp.

Staniforth and Barrett could be in the lineup Friday when the Rockets travel to Tri-City to face the Americans.