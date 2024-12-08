Kelowna Rockets sweep island trip, dump Royals 4-1 Sunday

Photo: Gord Rufh Connor Pankratz (12) after his first WHL goal

The Kelowna Rockets did something they haven’t done since October of 2018, win back-to-back games in Victoria.

The Rockets completed the rare double Sunday afternoon, scoring three unanswered goals in the third to beat the Royals 4-1.

Andrew Cristall again paced the offence scoring twice to offer the Rockets some insurance.

Hiroki Gojsic and Connor Pankratz with his first career WHL goal also scored for the Rockets.

Pankratz opened the scoring just past the midway point of the opening period. The 18-year-old forward found space behind the defence, took a saucer pass from Jakub Stancl, settled the puck and fired a shot to the far corner past Spencer Michnik.

You’re always going to remember your first career WHL goal. Congratulations, Panko! pic.twitter.com/bkeVFpZJjy — Kelowna Rockets (@Kelowna_Rockets) December 9, 2024

The Cougars tied it midway through the second on a point shot from Justin Kipkie that triggered an avalanche of stuffed animals during the Cougars Teddy Bear Toss game.

It was all Rockets in the third. They peppered Michnik with 19 shots, beating him three times over a six minute span before the midway point of the period.

Gojsic beat Michnik five-hold from the right circle for what proved to be the game winner before Cristall iced it with his 21st and 22nd of the season.

Jake Pilon turned aside 32 shots to pick up the win as the Rockets moved two games above .500 for the first time this season.

The game also marked the final game for Cristall and Caden Price for a while. They both head to Ottawa for the Canadian junior selection camp which runs Tuesday through Friday.

Both Marek Rocek and Jakub Stancl will both be heading to the Czechia selection camp as well.

The Rockets are off until Friday when they play in Tri-City before returning to host Wenatchee Saturday in Kelowna’s Teddy Bear Toss game.

The Saturday game begins at 3 p.m.