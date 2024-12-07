Rockets take down BC Division leading Victoria 4-2 Saturday

Photo: Gord Rufh

The Kelowna Rockets returned to the win column and again edged their way above the .500 mark.

A night after losing 4-1 in Everett, the Rockets rebounded with a 4-2 win over the Victoria Royals.

Andrew Cristall did much of the damage on the offensive side while goaltender Rhett Stoesser was again superb in backstopping the victory.

Cristall, who saw his 15 game consecutive point streak come to an end Friday, started a new streak scoring twice including a shorthanded effort that got the Rockets on the board first.

Hiroki Gojsic doubled the lead with a one-timer from the top of the left circle before being run over by his younger brother Kanjyu.

The Royals got one back on a power play of their own with just .3 seconds left in the first but were unable to build on that momentum in the second despite peppering Stoesser with 16 shots.

It was Jakub Stansl who scored the lone goal in the period on another Kelowna power play.

They fired another 21 his way in the third, managing just a goal in the dying seconds after Cristall had put the game out of reach with an empty net goal.

Kayden Longley assisted on both Cristall goals.

Victoria outshot the Rockets 51-34 on the night.

The Rockets close out their three game weekend Sunday afternoon in Victoria.

They are in Tri City Friday before hosting Wenatchee for their Teddy Bear Toss game Saturday. That game starts at Prospera Place at 3 p.m.