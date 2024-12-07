Blazers drop third straight, fall 6-3 to Cougars in Prince George

Photo: Prince George Cougars

The Kamloops Blazers were outgunned on Saturday night in Prince George, where they were mauled 6-3 by the B.C. Division-leading Cougars.

Emmitt Finnie and Jordan Keller (2) were the goal scorers for the Blazers. Carson Carels, Aiden Foster, Hunter Laing (2), Koehn Ziemer and Riley Heidi scored for the Cougars.

Finnie opened the scoring 24 seconds after the opening face off and Keller had the Blazers up 2-0 before the midway point of the first period. They led 3-2 until late in the second, when Prince George score the first of four unanswered goals.

Logan Edmonstone was busy in net for the Blazers, stopping 39 of 45 shots. Joshua Ravensbergen got the win for the Cougars, making 25 saves on 28 Kamloops shots.

Announced attendance at CN Centre in Prince George was 6,016.

The loss was the third in a row for the Blazers, and it drops them to 12-16-1-0 on the season — at the bottom of the WHL’s B.C. Division and ninth in the 11-team Western Conference.

The Cougars, meanwhile, improve to 15-8-3-2 with the win, tops in the division and second in the Western Conference, six points behind the Everett Silvertips.

The Blazers are back in action on Friday in Calgary, where they will take on the Hitmen in the first of three in a row in Alberta.

Their next home game will be Friday, Dec. 27, when the Vancouver Giants visit Sandman Centre.