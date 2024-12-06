Rockets lose 4-1 in Everett to kick off a three game road trip

The Kelowna Rockets opened a three-game weekend road trip on the wrong foot Friday night.

The Rockets fell 4-1 to the Western Hockey League's top team, the Everett Silvertips.

Four different Silvertips scored as Everett held leads of 1-0 after one and 2-0 after two on goals from Dominik Rymon and Tyler MacKenzie.

Jesse Heslop increased the lead to 3-0 midway through the third before Kanjyu Gojsic got the Rockets on the board with his sixth of the season.

An empty net goal in the dying seconds closed out the scoring.

Rhett Stoesser was spectacular in goal in a losing cause turning away 32 of 35 shots directed his way.

The Rockets fired 25 shots at Everett netminder Raiden LeGall.

Andrew Cristall was held off the scoresheet for just the second time this season ending his 15-game consecutive point streak.

The Rockets now head to Victoria for games Saturday and Sunday against the BC Division-leading Royals.